Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:49 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Plaza Playhouse Theater Improve Workshop to Take Stage Under New Direction

By Amy Orozco for Plaza Playhouse Theater | August 16, 2015 | 1:13 p.m.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater’s popular Improv Workshop, now in its fourth year, will begin its next eight-week session on Tuesday, Sep. 15, on stage in downtown Carpinteria.

The workshop’s new director is Tom Mueller, co-founder of Ventura Improv Company and its former artistic director and president.

Best suited for those 17 and older, the Improv Workshop is open to all interested parties and will meet Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 10 (no class on Oct. 13).

There will be an improv performance on Friday, Nov. 13, at the Plaza Playhouse Theater.

Enrollment is limited to 20 participants and is on a first come, first served basis. The workshop fee is $100.

Registration may be completed online at www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com or by sending a check to Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013.

Sorry, no drop-ins allowed.

For more information call Amy Orozco at 805.284.2622.

— Amy Orozco represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 