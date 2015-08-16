Plaza Playhouse Theater Improve Workshop to Take Stage Under New Direction

Advice

The Plaza Playhouse Theater’s popular Improv Workshop, now in its fourth year, will begin its next eight-week session on Tuesday, Sep. 15, on stage in downtown Carpinteria.

The workshop’s new director is Tom Mueller, co-founder of Ventura Improv Company and its former artistic director and president.

Best suited for those 17 and older, the Improv Workshop is open to all interested parties and will meet Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 10 (no class on Oct. 13).

There will be an improv performance on Friday, Nov. 13, at the Plaza Playhouse Theater.

Enrollment is limited to 20 participants and is on a first come, first served basis. The workshop fee is $100.

Registration may be completed online at www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com or by sending a check to Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013.

Sorry, no drop-ins allowed.

For more information call Amy Orozco at 805.284.2622.

— Amy Orozco represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.