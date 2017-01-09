Art Imitates Life in Improv at Plaza Playhouse

Bringing life, laughter and creativity to beat the January doldrums, the Plaza Playhouse Theater hosts a showcase with members of the Plaza Theater Improv workshops at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at the theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in downtown Carpinteria.

Under the direction of Tom Mueller, this one-hour unscripted, unrehearsed show highlights the tools of improv, where — just like in real life — the players make it up as they go along.

Tickets are $12 and available at the box office starting at 7:30 p.m. the day of the show. There are no pre-sale tickets.

For more information, visit www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com or call Diane at 805-284-5404.

— Diane Wondolowski for Plaza Playhouse Theater.

Director Tom Mueller & Plaza Improv Player Robert Lehmann entertain Carpinteria audiences