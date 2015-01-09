Plaza Playhouse Theater Screening Extended Cut of 1968’s ‘Elvis Comeback Special’

Elvis Presley would have turned 80 on Thursday. To commemorate the anniversary of the King’s birth, the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria will screen an extended cut of 1968's Elvis Comeback Special television show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10.

The special, produced by Steve Binder, had a one-time-only showing on NBC-TV on Dec. 3, 1968, and was the highest rated program of its type. This is Elvis at the top of his game and looking great in a sleek all black leather outfit, to match his jet black hair in the traditional pompadour for most of the show. Dancers’ costumes and makeup are vintage 60s. All his No. 1 hits are included in the show, and this screening adds more footage not used on the TV special. The running time is 90 minutes.

Get the inside story behind the making of the special, fraught with all kinds of off stage troubles and his mutually respectful relationship with Presley, as told by Binder in a Q&A that will follow the showing of the special.

Proceeds from this show will be for the theater’s “Big Screen” campaign. Peter Bie, PP board member said “This will be the final push for the money to buy the big screen and all the accessories needed to complete the experience.”

Tickets for this one night event are $20 and available in person at Seastrand, 919 Linden Ave., Carpinteria during regular business hours (cash or check only). You can also buy online at plazatheatercarpinteria.com.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria. Call 805.684.6380 for information. Free parking is nearby. The box office will be open Saturday from noon until the start of the show at 7 p.m. to accommodate last-minute ticket purchases. The theater is wheelchair accessible.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Plaza Playhouse Theater.