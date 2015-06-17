Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:04 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Plaza Playhouse Theater to Feature Concert, Derek Rabelo Film to Benefit Foundation

By Carla Iacovetti for The Young and Brave Foundation | June 17, 2015 | 8:33 a.m.

At 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 20 at the Plaza Playhouse Theater, Ones to Watch Productions proudly presents an evening of art and live music with Timmy Curran and the band Wildcat Wildcat, in support of The Young and Brave Foundation.

The benefit concert includes the inspirational story of world famous Derek Rabelo, the boy from Brazil who was born blind but dreamed of surfing Pipeline. From the producers of Bethany Hamilton’s Heart of a Soul Surfer movie and Walking on Water, Beyond Sight is a stirring film that re-establishes the meaning of a “true” champion.

In 2010, surfing pro Nathaniel Curran and his founding partner, Matt Coulter, experienced firsthand what it was like to have a close friend get diagnosed with cancer. It was a tremendous shock, and like most when confronted with a situation like this, they did not know where to turn. With a desire to help support their friend, Nathaniel and Matt Curran began raising money to help cover medical expenses while creating community awareness about the many harsh realities that accompany cancer.

With a love and dedication to help young adults, children of all ages and their families who are diagnosed with all forms of cancer, The Young and Brave Foundation was established and received its 501(c)(3) status in March 2011 and it has been helping these courageous warriors overcome the many challenges that are common to those who encounter cancer.

“Always Love” has been and will always be the motivating force behind The Young and Brave Foundation. It is their “battle cry” because with love, nothing is impossible!

In addition to the good music and the film, there will be an art show and silent auction with donated items personally curated by Timmy Curran and his friends.

Tickets for this event are $20 and available online or at the theater box office one hour prior to show time. The Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. Email [email protected].

— Carla Iacovetti represents The Young and Brave Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 