Plaza Playhouse Theater to Feature Concert, Derek Rabelo Film to Benefit Foundation

At 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 20 at the Plaza Playhouse Theater, Ones to Watch Productions proudly presents an evening of art and live music with Timmy Curran and the band Wildcat Wildcat, in support of The Young and Brave Foundation.

The benefit concert includes the inspirational story of world famous Derek Rabelo, the boy from Brazil who was born blind but dreamed of surfing Pipeline. From the producers of Bethany Hamilton’s Heart of a Soul Surfer movie and Walking on Water, Beyond Sight is a stirring film that re-establishes the meaning of a “true” champion.

In 2010, surfing pro Nathaniel Curran and his founding partner, Matt Coulter, experienced firsthand what it was like to have a close friend get diagnosed with cancer. It was a tremendous shock, and like most when confronted with a situation like this, they did not know where to turn. With a desire to help support their friend, Nathaniel and Matt Curran began raising money to help cover medical expenses while creating community awareness about the many harsh realities that accompany cancer.

With a love and dedication to help young adults, children of all ages and their families who are diagnosed with all forms of cancer, The Young and Brave Foundation was established and received its 501(c)(3) status in March 2011 and it has been helping these courageous warriors overcome the many challenges that are common to those who encounter cancer.

“Always Love” has been and will always be the motivating force behind The Young and Brave Foundation. It is their “battle cry” because with love, nothing is impossible!

In addition to the good music and the film, there will be an art show and silent auction with donated items personally curated by Timmy Curran and his friends.

Tickets for this event are $20 and available online or at the theater box office one hour prior to show time. The Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. Email [email protected].

— Carla Iacovetti represents The Young and Brave Foundation.