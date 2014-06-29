Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Plaza Playhouse Theater to Battle Cancer with Screening of ‘What the [email protected]# is Cancer’

By Connie Geston for Plaza Playhouse Theater | updated logo | June 29, 2014 | 8:15 p.m.

Carpinteria’s historic Plaza Playhouse Theater will inspire, educate and give back to the community from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Join us for an afternoon of Fighting Cancer with Music, Art, Dance and Film, with a special screening of the empowering new documentary, What the [email protected]# is Cancer and Why Does Everybody Have It?

When filmmaker Allison W. Gryphon was diagnosed with Stage 3a breast cancer in April 2011, her first instinct was to make a movie about what she was up against to help both herself and others. Now three years later, Gryphon has formed The Why? Foundation, a cancer-fighting support network focusing on the day-to-day of the fight and how to get through it. The foundation places a great focus on fighting cancer using creative outlets as well as education and awareness.

What the [email protected]# is Cancer and Why Does Everybody Have It? is about understanding and celebrating those people. It’s about really hearing their voices and being invited to share those experiences in a way that will allow the viewer to walk away with inspiration, questions, knowledge and, hopefully, a desire to understand more and make things happen. This is a movie about learning what it means to fight cancer day-to-day, hour-to-hour, minute-to-minute.

Hosts for the event will be Lin Aubuchon, co-host of the KTYD Morning Show and director of marketing and promotions, and news director Peter Bie, both from Rincon Broadcasting LLC. The day will be filled with performances, a movie screening, a Q&A and more. Xenia Flores will be gracing the stage with a song on guitar, an expression of music and dance, performed by choreographer Kaita Lepore Mrazek and Tim Wood, with original music by local teen Jamey Geston.

Starshine Roshell, columnist at the Santa Barbara Independent, will do a reading from a wonderful and humorous piece that was featured in her column, called “She’s a Bad Mammograma.” There will be a few more surprises, with an announcement from the director and award-winning comic book writer Jim Krueger, and special guests, including Los Angeles-based fashion designer Piper Gore.

A panel of survivors, caregivers, medical and professional advisory board will share their experience and answer questions during an intimate Q&A after the movie. Panelist include Gryphon, a breast
cancer survivor, filmmaker and founder of The Why? Foundation; Tom Brown, a four-time colon cancer survivor and founder of Surfing for Life Foundation; Lolita Lopez, breast cancer survivor and the NBC News reporter behind the breast cancer empowering series Replacing Fear with Hope; Cheryll Willin, Oncology Services clinical director at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara; Jen Johansen, a 10-year brain cancer survivor and co-chairwoman of Relay for Life of Carpinteria; and Eydie Kaufman, a health-care attorney and caregiver.

Proceeds will benefit The Why? Foundation and Relay For Life of Carpinteria. Tickets are $20 in advance online and at Carpinteria Toy Company, 5285 Carpinteria Ave. (cash or check only), or $25 at the door on the day of the event. EO Products will be providing gift bags to each guest in attendance.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Sunday, pre-show entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m., the screening is at 2 p.m., and there will be a brief intermission with light refreshments followed by a Q&A session. The theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in downtown Carpinteria.

Click here for more information about the event, or to purchase tickets online.

— Connie Geston represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]m. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 