Plaza Playhouse Theater to Present ‘The Women of Cedar Creek’ by Catherine Ann Jones

The Plaza Playhouse Theater is pleased to present The Women of Cedar Creek by Ojai author Catherine Ann Jones (writer of Touched by an Angel television series, The Christmas Wife, Calamity Jane and the award-winning books Heal Your Self with Writing and The Way of Story), April 1-3 and 8-10, 2016.

Winner of the New York Drama League Award and the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Award, this comedy-drama family play is set in Texas in the mid 1970s.

Three generations of Texas women come together to persuade their aging mother to leave Cedar Creek, her home of over 50 years. Old ghosts and family secrets explode over a 24 hour period, exploring the love-hate relationships of family.

Thoreau once wrote to Emerson: “What you seek for half your life, one day you come full upon, all the family at dinner. You seek it like a dream, and as soon as you find it, you become its prey.”

This quote from Thoreau fits The Women of Cedar Creek and some American families everywhere. Jones said she wrote this play about how families often say and do terrible things to each another yet at the end of the day gather and have dinner as though this was all completely normal.

Under the direction of Jordana Lawrence, the cast of the April production includes Melinda Yohe as Dollie Mae, Sherri Mendenhall as Bobbie, Lisa Smith as Jolene, Amber Shannon as Lynda Lee, Shari Howard as Lizzie and Teresa Washington as Crystal.

Jordana Lawrence returns in the role of director after her success with Over the River and Through the Woods by Jo DePietro, another play of family relationships, which was well received by audiences.

There will be six performances of The Women of Cedar Creek​: Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 2, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April, 10 at 2 p.m.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $12 for seniors (55 and older) or students with valid ID. They are available for purchase online at www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com, at Seastrand (919 Linden Avenue, by cash or check only) and at the theater’s box office one hour prior to show time.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Avenue and is ADA compatible and wheelchair accessible. There is plenty of free parking across the street.

For more info on author and playwright Catherine Ann Jones, visit wayofstory.com.

— Melinda Bie represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.