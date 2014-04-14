Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:48 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Plaza Playhouse Theater to Celebrate 86th Anniversary with ‘Casablanca’ Screening

By Melinda Bie for the Plaza Playhouse Theater | April 14, 2014 | 1:29 p.m.

While most of Hollywood searches for the fountain youth, one aging movie queen is planning a big party to celebrate her 86th birthday and everyone is invited.

 

Oliver Prickett
Oliver Prickett was the original manager of Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theater.

Carpinteria’s entertainment stalwart, the Plaza Playhouse Theater, will celebrate its 86th anniversary on Saturday, May 3.

A capacity crowd is expected for the celebration screening of Casablanca, the 1942 film noir classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

The screening will be preceded by a reception featuring appetizers from local businesses, including Crazy Good Bread Company and Desserts to Die For and signature drinks poured by award-winning Bainbridge Organic Distillers.

Casablanca and Carpinteria,” one may think. “I don’t get the connection.” Well, impress your movie buff friends with this bit of trivia — Carpinterian Oliver Prickett played a waiter at the Blue Parrot, the watering hole in Casablanca, and Prickett was the original manager of Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theater.

“We are honored to being carrying on the dream of Ollie’s,” board president Melinda Bie said. “I’m confident that he would be very pleased that the theater he started is in the hands of a very dedicated Board of Directors who are committed to keeping every aspect of the theater arts alive in the Carpinteria Valley.”

Before it was known as the Plaza Playhouse Theater, it was The Alcazar and opened on April 27, 1928. Owner Henry Muller invested $500,000 to build the theater that builder Alex D’Alfonso claimed was “as strong and sturdy as the Rock of Gibraltar.”

The opening of the theater prompted telegrams of congratulations from MGM, Paramount and Christie Films among others to the first proprietor of the theater, longtime resident and actor Prickett (sometimes known as Oliver Blake) of Ma and Pa Kettle fame. (Some of those original communiqués are on display in the lobby.) Opening night at the Alcazar featured a live band and the premier showing of a comedy The Fifty-Fifty Girl. Admission was $1.10.

Admission to the theater’s 85th birthday party is $30 per person or $50 per couple and includes a reception and entertainment prior to screening. Advance purchase is encouraged and tickets may be purchased online by clicking here or by cash or check at Curious Cup Bookstore. Proceeds from the evening directly benefit the Plaza Playhouse Theater. The theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in downtown Carpinteria. The 86th anniversary celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m., and Casablanca will screen at 7 p.m.

For more information on the screening of Casablanca or the Plaza Playhouse Theater, call 805.684.6380 or click here.

— Melinda Bie is the board president for the Plaza Playhouse Theater.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 