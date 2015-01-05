Plaza Playhouse Theater’s Improv Workshop to Begin Jan. 12 in Carpinteria

Plaza Playhouse Theater’s popular Improv Workshop marks its fourth year on Jan. 12 with a move to Monday nights.

Best suited to the 17-or-older crowd, the class is open to all interested parties and will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for eight Mondays. Sessions are held on the theater’s stage and include theater games and scene work.

Enrollment is limited to 20 participants and is on a first come, first served basis. The workshop fee is $125 for new participants and $96 for returnees.

Registration may be completed online by clicking here or by sending a check to Plaza Playhouse Theater, ATTN: Improv Class, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013. Sorry, no drop-ins allowed.

For more information, call Amy Orozco at 805.284.2622.

— Amy Orozco represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.