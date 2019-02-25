Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, February 26 , 2019, 3:18 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Plea Deal Avoids 3rd Trial for Lompoc Man in June 2015 Gang-Related Slaying

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 25, 2019 | 11:56 p.m.
Edward ‘EdRed’ Carter Click to view larger
Edward ‘EdRed’ Carter in court in 2016. The Lompoc man took a plea deal on Monday in a gang-related slaying. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A Lompoc man took a plea deal on Monday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, avoiding a third trial for the murder of a rival gang member nearly four years ago.

Edward "EdRed" Carter, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a gang enhancement in exchange for a sentence of 13 years, Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins said. 

The change in plea means Carter, who was represented by Deputy Public Defender Brian Carroll, will avoid a third jury trial — set to start March 5 — in Judge James Voysey’s courtroom.

Carter was one of four people arrested following the fatal stabbing of a rival gang member, 29-year-old Jesse Lara, in June 2015.

The fight between the Six Deuce Brims and VLPs occurred on the 400 block of North M Street.

While the prosecuting attorney called the case gang warfare, the defendants’ attorneys contended the fatal stabbing was self defense.

In their first trial in 2016, Carter and co-defendant Dequan Matthews were acquitted of first-degree murder, but jurors remained divided on lesser charges, leading the judge to declare a mistrial.

In the second trial, which started in October 2017 and ended in another split verdict in early 2018, Matthews was found guilty of second-degree murder along with a special allegation a knife was used in the crime. 

However, the jury of seven men and five women remained divided on Carter, leading the judge to declare a mistrial after polling jurors to confirm they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Carter drove the vehicle to the crime scene, but ran away from the fight that utlimately ended with Lara’s death, according to court testimony.

With jurors again divided on Carter’s role, for months attorneys on both sides have held discussions about a possible plea deal to avoid a third trial. 

In March 2018, Matthews was sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison when Voysey said that he wished he had the power to eliminate criminal street gangs.

Before the case reached trial, a third adult in the car took a plea deal and was a sentenced to seven years in state prison, while a then-14-year-old testified on behalf of the prosecution in both trials.

Carter is set to return to Voysey's courtroom for sentencing on April 8.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 