Plea Deal Reached For DUI Driver In Fatal Crash West of Lompoc

Spring Morrissey had alcohol, drugs in her system night of collision that killed Victoria Levinson

A Lompoc woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a head-on collision that killed a Santa Maria woman last fall accepted a plea deal on Friday.

Spring Morrissey, 32, pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated before Judge Rogelio Flores in Lompoc Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said.

Morrissey also pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of hit and run for an incident in the city of Lompoc before the fatal crash.

Under an amended complaint filed in March, Morrissey had faced a murder charge along with driving under the influence causing injury, with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol level above .08 percent.

Morrissey, who was represented by Deputy Public Defender Sara Elturk, initially was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence in connection with the fatal head-on collision on West Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) near Douglass Avenue on Oct. 13.

She allegedly was driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane road.

The driver of the other car in the collision, Victoria Levinson, 62, of Santa Maria, died hours later at a local hospital.

In addition to having methamphetamine in her system, Morrissey reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .17 the night of the crash, according to the amended criminal complaint.

Prior to the fatal collision, Morrissey struck parked cars in the city of Lompoc and fled the scene.

Under the plea deal, she will receive a sentence of 10 years in state prison with the sentencing hearing scheduled for June 13.

Morrissey is expected to serve at least 50 percent of the time under the agreement.

Once the murder charge was filed, the judge boosted Morrissey’s bail to $1 million, from $500,000.

After twice being released from jail while the case made its way through the court system, Morrissey has been in custody since early March due to a positive drug test, according to authorities.

