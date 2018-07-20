Plea Entered for New Defendant in MS-13 Murder Cases; Other Defendant Absent

One defendant was mysteriously missing Friday in Santa Maria Superior Court and another made his first appearance alongside his co-defendants in cases connected to multiple murders and other charges against members of a violent international criminal street gang.

Attorney Tom Allen sat next to an empty chair, where his client, Emedalio Mejia Bonilla, 30, normally would be located during a hearing for the dozen defendants accused of committing 10 homicides and 14 attempted homicides in the Santa Maria Valley.

The defendant, who was extradited from Ohio, had been in custody of Santa Barbara County Jail for two years.

Asked after the hearing where his client was, Allen answered, “Take it up with the government. I don’t know.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen remained mum about the defendant’s absence, but said she expected him to be at the next court appearance, planned for Aug. 17.

Bonilla is one of 12 defendants indicted by a Santa Barbara County criminal grand jury in July 2016 for multiple counts of murder and other charges related to allegations the crimes were committed for the MS-13 gang.

A second indictment involving lesser charges named a handful of defendants, with two appearing in court for several months and two others on the loose.

Two men had remained at large since the indictments were handed down, but last fall police arrested Jose Wilfredo Abarca Soriano. He was extradited from Virginia to Santa Barbara County in the spring.

During Friday’s hearing for the case involving the small group of defendants, Judge John McGregor entered a not-guilty plea and denied the allegations for Soriano over the objections of his attorney, Patricia Dark, who said her objections were due to procedural issues.

The smaller case will return to court Aug. 6 when the judge likely will hear a request to delay the trial that had been set, prior to Dark’s client’s arrival in the county, to start Aug. 27.

With Dark new to the case and thousands of pages of discovery, the judge is likely to grant the trial delay.

However, defense attorney Gary Dunlap said he intends to renew his motion to sever the case of his client, Rafael Lainez Castro, 32, who has not waived his time for a speedy trial beyond August.

The two cases stemming from the indictments have moved slowly through the judicial system in part due to complexities involving the large number allegations, defendants and attorneys. The grand jury transcripts and most of the attorneys' filings remain secret.

