Pledge Your Support for the Stand Up Against Elder Abuse Campaign

By Flannery Hill for the Santa Barbara Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council | March 19, 2014 | 3:33 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council and its partners are in the midst of their Stand Up Against Elder Abuse campaign that seeks to raise awareness of elder abuse in our community and to empower the public to take a stand by pledging to report and help prevent elder abuse and neglect.

Show your support of Santa Barbara County’s seniors and dependent adults and become an advocate in our community willing to stand up on their behalf.

Each year, over 2 million older Americans are abused, neglected and exploited. Elder abuse takes many forms, including: neglect; physical abuse; sexual abuse; financial abuse and exploitation; emotional or psychological abuse; isolation and abandonment. Elder abuse is a crime, yet most cases go unreported. It is estimated that only 1 in 14 abuse situations are reported.

Support your community, pledge to protect seniors, to prevent and report elder abuse, when it happens. Commit to doing something in your community to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

“Through collaboration with the community, through individual and company pledges, we can make a difference in the lives of seniors in Santa Barbara County,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. “An important step toward preventing elder abuse is educating the community on how to recognize signs of mistreatment and exploitation.”

More than 40 advocates, including District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Sheriff Bill Brown and Supervisor Janet Wolf, have already signed the pledge, as well as local businesses such as the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Click here to sign the pledge.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council.

 
