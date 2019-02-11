Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 4:03 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Plenty of Sidebars in Santa Barbara-St. Bonaventure Playoff Basketball Game

Stephen Davis
Steven Davis of Santa Barbara High will be playing against a St. Bonaventure team which has his father as an assistant coach. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 11, 2019 | 8:57 p.m.

There will be a lot going on when Santa Barbara High travels to St. Bonaventure for Tuesday’s CIF-SS Division 3A second-round boys basketball playoff game.

Besides playing to advance to the quarterfinals, the game features Santa Barbara junior guard Stephen Davis going against the team where his father, Patrick, is an assistant coach.

Stephen Davis has been taught well. He is a cool customer on the court and is the leader of the Dons' uptempo attack.

Patrick Davis, who was a head coach at Bishop Diego and an assistant at Santa Barbara High, expressed in a Facebook post how full of emotion he is going into Tuesday's game:

“Uncharted territory, the ups and downs of emotions related to facing my son in a win-or-go-home game has cause(d) much anxiety, but don't feel bad for either of us," he wrote. "We both have a combined record of 42-11 That's a successful season for both of us. Another way of looking at it, if either of us are going to lose, why not lose to one another.

"Love my son, may the best team win.”

Just before the playoff pairings were released, coach Davis said in another Facebook post: “For the last month I've tried to prepare myself for the possibility of facing my son for the first time ever. I'd be lying if I said the possibility of facing my son didn't haunt me at times. But I raised my son to compete to the best of his ability no matter who he faces. He should and would expect the same of me…

“For the both of us to be in two successful but different programs at the same time, is special in itself. So, to have the opportunity to have coached this many kids in one game is extremely special and rare as well. If we are blessed enough to have this opportunity, may the best team win…”

Another sidebar to the game is St. Bonaventure star guard Kai Rojas is from Santa Barbara. He helped lead the Seraphs to the CIF finals last year.

Then there’s the obvious: both schools have the same colors — green and gold — and the same initials — SB.

Santa Barbara is 26-3 and winners of nine in a row. St. Bonaventure is 17-8 and on a seven-game winning streak.

In other boys basketball playoff action Tuesday night, Carpinteria plays El Segundo-Vistamar at North Torrance High, Cate travels to San Jacinto Valley and Dunn hosts Avalon in Division 5 games.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 