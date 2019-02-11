Plenty of Sidebars in Santa Barbara-St. Bonaventure Playoff Basketball Game

Boys Basketball

There will be a lot going on when Santa Barbara High travels to St. Bonaventure for Tuesday’s CIF-SS Division 3A second-round boys basketball playoff game.

Besides playing to advance to the quarterfinals, the game features Santa Barbara junior guard Stephen Davis going against the team where his father, Patrick, is an assistant coach.

Stephen Davis has been taught well. He is a cool customer on the court and is the leader of the Dons' uptempo attack.

Patrick Davis, who was a head coach at Bishop Diego and an assistant at Santa Barbara High, expressed in a Facebook post how full of emotion he is going into Tuesday's game:

“Uncharted territory, the ups and downs of emotions related to facing my son in a win-or-go-home game has cause(d) much anxiety, but don't feel bad for either of us," he wrote. "We both have a combined record of 42-11 That's a successful season for both of us. Another way of looking at it, if either of us are going to lose, why not lose to one another.

"Love my son, may the best team win.”

Just before the playoff pairings were released, coach Davis said in another Facebook post: “For the last month I've tried to prepare myself for the possibility of facing my son for the first time ever. I'd be lying if I said the possibility of facing my son didn't haunt me at times. But I raised my son to compete to the best of his ability no matter who he faces. He should and would expect the same of me…

“For the both of us to be in two successful but different programs at the same time, is special in itself. So, to have the opportunity to have coached this many kids in one game is extremely special and rare as well. If we are blessed enough to have this opportunity, may the best team win…”

Another sidebar to the game is St. Bonaventure star guard Kai Rojas is from Santa Barbara. He helped lead the Seraphs to the CIF finals last year.

Then there’s the obvious: both schools have the same colors — green and gold — and the same initials — SB.

Santa Barbara is 26-3 and winners of nine in a row. St. Bonaventure is 17-8 and on a seven-game winning streak.

In other boys basketball playoff action Tuesday night, Carpinteria plays El Segundo-Vistamar at North Torrance High, Cate travels to San Jacinto Valley and Dunn hosts Avalon in Division 5 games.