Pliso, Hall Lead Charge for Improving Cate

Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso and Clinton Hall combined for 54 points, carrying Cate School to a 75-44 rout over Ventura-Foothill Tech in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Wednesday.

Pliso led the way with 31 points on 15 shots. Hall tallied 23 points.

"We played an uptempo game and our press really haunted Foothill Tech," said Cate coach Andrew Gil.

The Rams roared out to a 24-6 lead and expanded it to 46-17 at halftime.

"I'm pleased with our effort," said Gil.

Cate is 2-3 in league and 3-7 overall. It wraps up the first round of play Friday at home against Fillmore.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.