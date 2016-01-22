Pliso’s Big First Half Sparks Cate Past Fillmore

Boys Basketball

Cate turned in a good defensive effort and got 31 points from Mark Pliso in a 62-45 Frontier League boys basketball win over Fillmore on Friday.

"We knew that Fillmore been making a lot of threes against their past opponents," Cate coach Andrew Gil said. "We contested shots and rebounded well, allowing us to maintain our lead in the second half."

The Rams had a big second quarter, outscoring the Flashes 23-13 to take a 39-26 lead. Pliso had 23 of the team's points.

Clinton Hall finished with 14 points and Mason MacKall scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rams, who evened their league record 3-3 (4-7 overall).

"It was a great win tonight and we're ecstatic to be 3-3 after the first round of league. Our league is wide open and we are pumped to compete and have a shot at finishing in the top two," Gil said. "We have now seen everyone and feel good about our upcoming games."

