Plug In to Process of Recycling Your Electronics

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department encourages residents to bring old, unwanted electronics to one of the county’s free, convenient drop-off sites. Last year, the county collected more than 548,000 pounds of electronics to be recycled.

Items such as TVs, computers, DVD players, stereos, cell phones and microwaves can be recycled at both the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station and the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, which provide this free service year round.

South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4430 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, between the El Sueño and Turnpike exits off Highway 101.

Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos.

All collected electronics are processed domestically by a certified recycler to ensure the safe and proper handling of the materials.

Recyclers in the U.S. must adhere to strict regulations that protect workers’ health and the environment. Because old electronics contain hazardous materials, such as lead and mercury, it is important that they be processed safely.

The county’s recycler employs the highest safeguards to protect personal data on old devices. They have a sophisticated surveillance system to prevent theft and operate a 100 percent guaranteed data destruction program using strict Department of Defense standards.

In addition to the county’s program, some local cities and private companies operate their own electronic waste-collection programs. For details about these programs, visit the county’s recycling website at www.LessIsMore.org/ewaste.

Keep in mind that reusing and repairing old electronics saves energy and resources, and should likewise be the top goal.

— Leslie Robinson for Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.