Camp Natoma Helps Even the Most Wired-In Kids Make a Nature Connection

It’s no secret that most kids are totally plugged in with technology when they’re not at school. While there are summer camps that have children working with the latest technology, Camp Natoma gives them the chance to reconnect with nature and people.

This camp, located between San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, offers kids the quintessential traditional camp experience. Campers participate in outdoor activities like archery, swimming and fishing.

Director Emily Starkie Zbin raves about Camp Natoma Lake explorations along Franklin Creek, which runs through the 360-acre camp grounds.

“We take them on hikes along the creek and the kids get to see turtles, frogs, fish and bugs,” Zbin said. “We really try to let the campers take the lead. If the kids are interested in rocks, for example, our counselors will give the kids more background on certain rock formations.”

While nature hikes are a favorite, the most unique feature of Camp Natoma is that children get the chance to literally sleep under the stars during their week at camp. In cots set up under the shade of oak trees, campers get cozy with the outdoors each night.

“The weather is perfect for sleeping outside,” Zbin said. “In this area, the summer is usually around 90 degrees, and the evenings are cool and perfect.”

Along with its perfect weather, safety is guaranteed for your child. The camp is located in a protected valley and each group of cots, around six to 10 kids, are supervised by two camp counselors each.

“It really is a unique experience,”​ Zbin said. “We always want kids to feel comfortable outside and to not be scared. We try to give the kids a positive experience and show them that nature can be invigorating and calming.”

Zbin, a previous camp counselor, is celebrating her sixth year as Camp Natoma’s director. She hopes children also get the chance to connect with peers their age, as well as enjoy their time away from computer and phone screens.

And after participating in these exciting outdoor activities, your child will be refreshed and connected with a new community of people after their experience at Camp Natoma.

Click here for more information about Camp Natoma.