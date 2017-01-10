Plumbers Group Offers Apprenticeship Program

Applications are now being accepted for an apprenticeship program through the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee of Local 114 Santa Barbara County Plumbers and Pipefitters.

Applicants must apply in person from 9-11:30 a.m. at 93 Thomas Road, Buellton. Applications will be accepted until 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and show proof of current drivers license, birth certificate (official); Social Security Card (not copies) and high school diploma or GED.

Qualified applicants will be given a pre-algebra math test as well as a cognitive assessment.

The test will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday Feb. 18.

For information about Local 114, call 688-1470 or visit www.ualocal114.org.

— Nickolas Harvey for Local 114 Plumbers and Pipefitters.