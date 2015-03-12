Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:37 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bath Street Pocket Park Opens in Santa Barbara’s West Downtown Neighborhood

The new playground is ready for families with young children to enjoy on the corner of Ortega and Bath streets

The Bath Street Pocket Park officially opened this week, providing a playground and seating areas for Santa Barbara’s West Downtown neighborhood.
The Bath Street Pocket Park officially opened this week, providing a playground and seating areas for Santa Barbara’s West Downtown neighborhood.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 12, 2015 | 5:13 p.m.

One of the oldest neighborhoods in Santa Barbara now has a pocket park for young children to enjoy, and city officials celebrated its opening this week.

The pocket park sits at the corner of Ortega and Bath streets in the West Downtown neighborhood, and is bordered by Mission Creek and the recently replaced Ortega Street Bridge.

Last March, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to put in playground equipment aimed at children ages 2 to 5, along with several benches, trash cans and new landscaping.

Three houses on the lot were demolished for the Ortega Bridge that was replaced in 2012, and the remaining land was zoned for parks.

The city held a neighborhood meeting to hear what residents wanted to see on the parcel, and about 30 people showed up, along with numerous children.

The area that holds the project is a buffer area for the creek, and the playground that was placed there is one of the last projects to be completed before Redevelopment Agencies across the state were dissolved.

Santa Barbara City Council members and other officials celebrate the opening of Bath Street Pocket Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

"It's like the little pocket park that could," Mayor Helene Schneider said just before cutting the ribbon on Wednesday morning.

Jill Zachary, assistant director of the Parks & Recreation Department, said the tiny parcel presented challenges.

"It was pretty tough to figure out how to squirrel away a playground here," she said.

Lesley Wiscomb said getting the park installed has been a priority of the city's Parks and Recreation Commission for years.

The addition of the Bath Street Pocket Park brings the number of playgrounds in the city to 22, Wiscomb said, adding that she's excited to bring her own grandchildren to play at the new park. 

Fencing has gone up around Alameda Park for the groundwater well relocation project. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Across town, work is taking place at another city park where crews are working to relocate a groundwater well to help deal with the drought.

Passersby to Alameda Park may have noticed tall green fencing that has gone up around a well site near the public restrooms.

The Alameda Park Well has been in place since 1990 to help access the city's groundwater supply, but began pumping sand last year due to a failure in the well's structure, putting it out of service.

The city is relocating the well about 100 feet away from the existing site, so the fenced-off area will be closed off to the public until July 2015.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 