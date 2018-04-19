Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:19 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

PODS Franchise Owner Steve Yapp Receives Awards of Excellence

By Brooke Lubel for Tri-Counties PODS | April 1, 2014 | 4:45 p.m.

Steve Yapp, franchise owner of PODS moving and storage who serves the Tri-Counties including Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, has been recognized for his commitment and passion for the community.

He was awarded as top national recipient of the PODS franchisee of the year, the 2013 Hunt Hearin Award of Excellence, and he received the Customer Service Award for his superb level of customer service.

The Hunt Hearin Award is nominated and voted by the PODS franchisee community and is awarded to the individual who has gone above and beyond in his support for the local community and the PODS enterprise as a whole.

The Customer Service Award is an award voted by PODS associates in the National Sales and Service Center. Recipients of this award are individuals who regularly achieve a superior level of customer service to both customers and PODS associates.

“I’m so honored to be receiving these prestigious awards,” Yapp said. “Each year I strive for even higher excellence. This is just a reflection of how PODS as a whole aims to continuously achieve outstanding customer service. You have to find ways to get creative when it comes to serving and helping the community, and we’re always committed by donating our time, trucks, fuel and employees.”

PODS continues to be involved with over 50 local charities by donating his products and services free of charge. In 2013, Yapp donated more than $100,000 in logistics to organizations in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Brooke Lubel is a publicist representing Tri-Counties PODS.

 
