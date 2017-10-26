Poems of Peace Deemed Worthy of Awards

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, which is based in Santa Barbara, has announced the winners of the 2017 Barbara Mandigo Kelly Peace Poetry Awards. Mandigo Kelly was a poet, pianist and peace advocate.

Since 1995, the foundation has held an annual series of awards to encourage poets to explore and illuminate positive visions of peace and the human spirit. The poetry awards are offered in three categories: Adult, Youth (13-18), and Youth (12 and under).

In the Adult category, Nicole Melanson won first place for her poem Manchester. Melanson is seeking publication for her first poetry manuscript and completing revisions on a novel, both of which were funded by the Australian Council for the Arts.

Melanson, who lives in West Ryde, Australia, also edits WordMothers, showcasing women’s work in the literary arts worldwide.

Honorable mention in the Adult category went to Andrea Livingston for her Paper Cranes, a poem inspired by the visit of the first sitting U.S. president, Barak Obama, to Hiroshima in May 2016.

Livingston recently returned to writing poetry after a 25-year career as an editor/writer for both a Berkeley-based education research company and an international nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition.

She works as a contract editor/writer in the field of public policy.

First Place in the Youth (13-18) category was awarded to Ana K. Lair for her poem Before the War. Lair is a senior at Vermont Commons School. She said she loves creative writing and hopes to pursue it in college.

Lair has traveled with her parents on refugee-based humanitarian trips to South Sudan, and Dharamsala and Ladakh in northern India.

This summer, she started a New American Riders program to introduce Burlington, Vt., refugee girls to Vermont horses and farms. She lives in Underhill, Vt., with her family.



An Honorable Mention in the Youth (13-18) category was awarded to Ella Cowan de Wolf for her poem The Numbers. Cowan de Wolf graduated from Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, Ct.

She is now a sophomore at Washington State University, studying Animal Science Pre-Veterinary Medicine. She is a member of the Varsity Women’s Rowing Team and a DJ for KZUU 90.7 FM, a student radio station.

Kendall Cooper, of Morrison, Colo., took first place in the Youth (12 and under) category for her poem, Colorblind. Cooper is an honor roll student at Colorado Academy and vice president of Middle School Student Council.

She has won two previous national poetry competitions. Her other interests include playing piano, golf, volleyball, basketball and Lacrosse.

To read the first place and honorable mention poems, and for more information, visit www.peacecontests.org or contact the foundation, 965-3443. For more information about the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, visit www.wagingpeace.org.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.