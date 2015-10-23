Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Poet and Performer Paul S. Flores to Headline An Evening of Spoken Word at Reds Bin 211

By Carol Dinh for the UCSB MultiCultural Center | October 23, 2015 | 9:46 a.m.

Known for his work in intersectionality of urban culture, hip-hop and transnational identity, published poet, performer, spoken word artist, and professor Paul S. Flores will venture to downtown Santa Barbara to perform An Evening of Spoken Word with Paul S. Flores Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Funk Zone’s Reds Bin 211. 

Flores was raised in Chula Vista, Calif., and spent much of his youth in Tijuana, Mexico. His PEN award-winning novel Along the Border Lies reflects this experience.

The poet's performances have taken him from HBO’s Def Poetry to Cuba, Mexico and El Salvador.

San Francisco Weekly named him Best Politically Active Hip-Hop Performance Artist and KQED honored him as a Latino Heritage Local Hero for his work in theater and youth development.

Recently named a 2015 Doris Duke Impact Artist, Flores is a theater professor at the University of San Francisco.

“Paul was able to enter a world where nobody but gangsters could enter,” said Alex Sanchez, founder of Homies Unidos. “[He is a] vibrant model for all boys and men in his community and across the nation.”

For more information, visit www.paulsflores.com.

— Carol Dinh is the marketing coordinator and publicist for the UCSB MultiCultural Center.

 

