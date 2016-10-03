Poet George Yatchisin Marks Book Launch with Events in Santa Barbara and Los Olivos

To celebrate the publication of his chapbook Feast Days (Flutter Press, 2016), writer George Yatchisin will hold two events to help launch the book that celebrates food and drink, hunger and need.

The first will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Five & ¼, 705 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara. The public can attend at no charge. There will be no-host food and drink.

The evening will include readings from the book plus new food and drink poems specifically written with Five & ¼’s menu in mind. Books will be available for sale and signing.



“I’m particularly excited to be able to share Feast Days in one of my favorite places to feast,” Yatchisin says about the year-old wine bar that recently won a Santa Barbara Independent Foodie Award. “To be able to read a poem about cashews while the crowd gets to munch on delicious nuts from the kitchen, for instance, should make literature all the more luscious.”



The second event, “Feast! Fruit! Poetry and Cocktails!” will be from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Global Gardens, 2450 Alamo Pintado Road, Los Olivos.

Yatchisin will be reading along with Chryss Yost, Santa Barbara Poet Laureate 2013-15, and author of Mouth & Fruit (Gunpowder Press, 2014). (Yatchisin and Yost are married.)

In addition to the poetry, Global Gardens’ Theo Stephan will cook up some fun recipes and create cool drinks from her new signature cocktail book coming out later this year, Cocktail Confidential.

“Theo takes olive oil as seriously as we take line breaks, so I can’t wait to see what she comes up with to pair with our poems,” Yatchisin claims. “We are honored to be able to bring our words to her lovely location in the valley.”



Feast Days is the first chapbook from Yatchisin. The collection has been hailed as “memorable, distinguished work” by Rick Benjamin, state poet laureate of Rhode Island.

Yatchisin is the communications coordinator for the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UCSB. His poems have been published in numerous journals including Antioch Review, Askew, and Zocalo Public Square. He is co-editor of the anthology Rare Feathers: Poems on Birds & Art, and his work appears in the anthologies Clash by Night and Buzz.

George Yatchisin