Poet Laureate Nominations Open

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture and the Santa Barbara City Arts Advisory Committee has announced nominations are being sought for Santa Barbara’s next poet laureate.

Information and nomination guidelines are available online at http://civicaweb.santabarbaraca.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=185188. Nomination deadline is Friday, March 3.

In an effort to support and further expand the literary outreach of the poet laureate, the Office of Arts & Culture has teamed up with the Santa Barbara Public Library.

“The job of the poet laureate is to inspire excitement and community engagement around the literary arts, so collaborating with the public library — home and heart of Santa Barbara’s literary collections — made perfect sense,” said Sarah York Rubin, executive director of Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.



Beginning this year, the Santa Barbara Public Library serves as the official office of the poet laureate.

“We are thrilled to be ‘Home of the Poet Laureate,’” said Jessica Cadiente, Santa Barbara Public Library director.

“We look forward to working with them to create programming for all ages that inspires creativity and celebrates Santa Barbara’s literary community. Our missions dovetail beautifully,” she said.



The selection of the poet laureate is timed to coincide with the recognition of National Poetry Month.

Entering its 12th year, the position of poet laureate was established in 2005 as an honorary position by the City Arts Advisory Committee with Santa Barbara City Council approval. The position serves a two-year term.

Past poet laureates include the late Barry Spacks, Perie Longo, David Starkey, Paul Willis, Chryss Yost, and most recently Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.

A sampling of their works can be found in What Breathes Us: Santa Barbara Poets Laureate 2005-2015, published by Gunpowder Press in 2016. Copies are available at local bookstores and all Santa Barbara Public Libraries.

— Santa Barbara Office of Arts & Culture.

