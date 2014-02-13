Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Poetry Club Forming at Montecito Library; Robert Frost Subject of First Meeting

By Sara Doehring for the Montecito Library | February 13, 2014 | 10:50 a.m.

The Montecito Branch Library of the Santa Barbara Public Library System is launching a poetry club that will meet on the first Thursday of each month, beginning March 6.

Meetings will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the library, 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito.

New members are always welcome and may call the library at 805.969.5063 for more information.

Volunteer and former English teacher Carole Baral will lead a discussion of the life and works of Robert Frost at the first meeting. Participants may bring in a favorite Frost poem to share with the group. Subsequent meetings will focus on various poets of the world selected by consensus and interest.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online by clicking here for information about library locations, hours, events and collections. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Sara Doehring is a branch supervisor for the Montecito Library.

 
