Poetry Entries Sought for Contest with $1,000 Grand Prize

Central Point Fine Arts is sponsoring a free poetry contest that is open to Santa Barbara County residents. There are 50 prizes totaling $5,000, with a grand prize for the last poet standing.
Poems of 21 lines or fewer on any subject and in any style will be judged by contest director Joseph Cameron.
Entrants should include their names and addresses on the same page as the poems, and a winner’s list will be sent to them.
Entries must be received by April 15. Click here to submit your poem online. Entries also can be submitted by mail to Free Poetry Contest, P.O. Box 3336, Central Point, Ore. 97502.
— Joseph Cameron is contest director of Central Point Fine Arts.