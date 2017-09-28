Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:44 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Poetry Series Opening Features Two New Books

By George Yatchisin for Santa Barbara Poetry Series | September 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Poetry Series will present its first reading of the 2017-18 season 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, in the Santa Barbara Public Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The evening will welcome two new books: Parable, poems by Peter Karoff, and To Give Life a Shape: Poems Inspired by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, edited by David Starkey and Chryss Yost. The event is free and open to the public.
 
Deb Karoff (Peter Karoff’s daughter); Perie Longo, former Santa Barbara poet laureate; and Ken Saxon, president of the nonprofit support group Leading from Within, will read poems from Parable and provide remembrances of Peter Karoff, who passed away earlier this year.

Before his passing, Karoff established an endowment that will benefit the Santa Barbara poetry community in perpetuity, supporting the Santa Barbara Poetry Series and SB Poetry.

The poems of Peter Karoff (1937-2017) have been anthologized and published in various periodicals. Parable (David Brooks Books, 2017) is his first book of poems.

He wrote extensively on the moral and ethical dimensions of philanthropy and was author of The World We Want—New Dimensions in Philanthropy and Social Change (AltaMira Press, 2008) and Just Money—A Critique of Contemporary American Philanthropy (TPI Editions, 2004), both of which included poems.

He was a graduate of Brandeis University (1959), and completed an MFA in writing from Columbia University in 1988, where he received the Benjamin Burns Poetry Prize. In 1989, Karoff was made a fellow of the MacDowell Colony in Petersborough, N.H.

He received an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, from Lesley University in 2002 and in 2006 became a Purpose Prize Fellow.

The second half of the evening will feature readings from the poets in the anthology To Give Life a Shape. The readers will be chosen by random drawing.

Featuring some 40 poets from the Central Coast, this collection (part of the Shoreline Voices Project published by Gunpowder Press) has poems written in response to works in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

This evening will be a book pick-up for the poets and a celebration of the book.
 
The Santa Barbara Poetry Series, coordinated by Chryss Yost and George Yatchisin and co-sponsored by Gunpowder Press and the Santa Barbara Public Library, is supported by Nancy Gifford. For more information, see gunpowderpress.com.
 
Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events, and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

— George Yatchisin for Santa Barbara Poetry Series.

 
