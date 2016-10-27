Poetry Series Debut Features David Oliveira, George H.S. Singer, Marisa Gutierrez

The Santa Barbara Poetry Series will present its first reading of the 2016-17 season with featured readers David Oliveira, George H.S. Singer and Marisa Gutierrez 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Cielito Room at Viva Modern Mexican Cuisine, 114 State St. in La Arcada Plaza.

Oliveira was the millennium poet laureate of Santa Barbara. Currently living in Phnom Penh, where he is now professor of English at Paññāsāstra University of Cambodia.

Oliveira is the author of the collections A Little Travel Story (Harbor Mountain Press), In the Presence of Snakes (Brandenburg Press), and A Near Country: Poems of Loss, a collaboration with Glenna Luschei and Jackson Wheeler (Solo Press).

His co-editor of the anthology How Much Earth: The Fresno Poets (Heyday Books), with Christopher Buckley and M.L. Williams. He is also the inventor of Poets Cards, a trading-card series featuring poets.

Oliveira was publisher and editor of Mille Grazie Press in Santa Barbara, and a founding editor of Solo, a national journal of poetry.



Singer, a Santa Barbara resident, writes poetry and works as a professor in the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UCSB. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon.

He practices Zen meditation and chigong; one topic of his poetry is his experience as a Buddhist monk as a young man and his efforts to carry on with mindfulness in a distracting world. He is a long-term student of the poet Molly Peacock.

Singer began writing in his early 40s after his children left home and he could return to a childhood dream of becoming a writer. He published the collection Ergon (Wordtech Communications) this June.



Gutierrez is a third-year student at Santa Barbara City College. Her works have been published by Painted Cave, an online literary magazine for city college students. She also received an honorable mention for one of her poems from the Robert J. Emmons Poetry Competition this year.

She plans to transfer to UC Santa Cruz in the fall with a major in literature and a concentration in creative writing-poetry.



“It’s a thrill to be able to take on this long-running Santa Barbara poetic institution and open the season with such a strong slate of readers,” said Chryss Yost, co-coordinator of the series and former Santa Barbara Poet Laureate. “What an honor to have the chance to hear Oliveira’s work on one of his rare visits back to the States — how Santa Barbara has missed his grace and art.”



The Santa Barbara Poetry Series presents a student, local and visiting poet each quarter of the year. Admission is $10 general, $5 for students and seniors. All poets receive an honorarium for their readings. The series is coordinated by Yost and George Yatchisin and co-sponsored by Gunpowder Press.

The series acknowledges the generosity of Viva Modern Mexican Cuisine for providing a site for the readings. For more information, see gunpowderpress.com.

The event is also supported by Poets & Writers, Inc. through a grant it has received from The James Irvine Foundation.

— George Yatchisin for Santa Barbara Poetry Series.

7-8:30 p.m.