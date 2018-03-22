Poets in Age of Hip Hop at UCSB

Acclaimed poets, playwrights and professors, Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin, will present a writing workshop at 2 p.m. and a performance at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at UCSB's MultiCultural Center.

Chicago's Chance the Rapper, calls Coval a personal mentor and "artistic father," because of his activism and impact in their native Chicago. The Chicago Reader names Coval the Best Chicago Poet, while the Boston Globe calls him the city's unofficial poet laureate.

Risa Brainin, chair of UCSB's Theater and Dance Department, who directed Idris' 2016 production of We Want the Funk, said she awaits Goodwin's deep knowledge of the African-American musical tradition return to the community.

Rooted in the core values of hip-hop culture, community collaboration and justice, the writing, performances and life's work of these artists aims to uplift the experiences and identities of those whom are routinely demonized and misrepresented, from Chi-raq, to Detroit, to Los Angeles, the MultiCultural Center said.

"Speaking truth to power and amplifying the voices of those who don't have access to the mic," the center said.

"Kevin Coval made me understand what it is to be a poet, what it is to be an artist and what it is to serve the people," said Chance the Rapper.

For more about the UCSB MultiCultural Center, visit www.mcc.ucsb.edu.

— Itzy Canales for UCSB MultiCultural Center.