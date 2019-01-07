Pixel Tracker

Wanted: Volunteers for Point-in-Time Homeless Count

By Emily Allen for Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care | January 7, 2019 | 2:43 p.m.

Community members are invited to join the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC), Santa Barbara County and the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County for the 2019 Homeless Point-in-Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 24.

The Point-in-Time Count is the annual tally of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day. Teams of volunteers and experts will canvas assigned routes throughout the county and briefly document who is experiencing homelessness.

The information is used to plan local homeless assistance systems and raise public awareness.

In one hour, participants will be trained to help count on the survey day.  Those interested can sign up at www.LiveUnitedSBC.org.

“Plain and simple, we can't do this without volunteers,” said Jeff Shaffer, Home For Good Santa Barbara County. “Santa Barbara County residents have proven they know that everyone in this community counts.

Point In Time Count Trainings: Learn about this year’s count and how you can get involved.  

» Carpinteria: Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.: Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

» Goleta: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.: Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

» Isla Vista: Tuesday, Jan. 15, 6 p.m.: IVCD, Community Room 970 Embarcadero Del Mar.

» Lompoc: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 6 .m.: VFW Lompoc, 100 E. Locust Ave. or Tuesday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m.: VFW Lompoc, 100 E. Locust Ave.

» Santa Barbara: Monday, Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m.: Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.; or Tuesday, Jan. 22, noon: Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.; or Tuesday, Jan. 22, 5:30 p.m.: Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

» Santa Maria: Thursday, Jan. 17, 5:30 p.m.: Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St.; or Tuesday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m.: Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St.
Volunteer sign up www.LiveUnitedSBC.org. Additional training dates/time TBA on the website.

The Continuum of Care (CoC ) Program is designed to promote communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness; provide funding for efforts by nonprofit providers, and state and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families, and communities by homelessness; promote access to and effect utilization of mainstream programs by homeless individuals and families; and optimize self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good. Home For Good Santa Barbara County supports a Coordinated Entry System, a no-wrong door, countywide system that engages and connects individuals and families experiencing homelessness to the optimal resources for their needs.

— Emily Allen for Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care.

