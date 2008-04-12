Point Loma Too Much for Westmont

Godfrey, Cooke claim singles victories but Sea Lions take it from there.

Senior Kyle Godfrey and freshman Aaron Cooke earned wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, but it was not enough as the Westmont men’s tennis team fell to No. 11 Point Loma Nazarene on Saturday at the Abbott Tennis Courts.

Westmont is now 5-12, 1-7 in Golden State Athletic Conference play. Point Loma improves to 9-9 and 3-5.

Godfrey claimed the first set, 7-5, over Point Loma’s Joel Myers and then was awarded the victory when Myers retired. Cooke battled to a 7-6 victory in his first set against Curt Wheeler, winning the tiebreaker, 7-5. In the second set, Wheeler came back for a 6-4 win. That sent the No. 2 singles match into a super-breaker that Cooke won, 10-5.

"Nearly every match was close," said Westmont head coach Chris Elwood. "This was our final conference match of the year and I am looking forward to next year. Freshman Aaron Cooke and Kent Stormans will be returning and I am looking to add additional starters to the roster. I think we have an opportunity to be a much better team next year."

In other singles action, the Sea Lions’ Jonathan Bowman defeated junior Arthur Kalayjian, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 3 while Stormans lost to Craig Johnson on court four, 6-4, 6-2. At No. 5, Travis Albaugh defeated Westmont’s Ryan Shultz, 7-5, 6-2, while Landon Hilker claimed a 6-2, 6-0 win over Ryley Schultz at No. 6.

In doubles play, Bowman and Wheeler took the win at No. 1, defeating Godfrey and Cooke, 8-5. On the No. 2 court, Myers and Johnson defeated Stormans and Schultz, 8-6. Albaugh and Hilker won at No. 3, defeating Shultz and Kalayjian, 8-3.

Westmont will host Chapman in a nonconference match at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 11 Point Loma Nazarene 7, Westmont 2

Singles

No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) defeated Joel Myers (Point Loma Nazarene) 7-5, ret.

No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Curt Wheeler (Point Loma Nazarene) 7-6 (5), 4-6, (10-5)

No. 3 — Jonathan Bowman (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 — Craig Johnson (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Kent Stormans (Westmont) 6-4, 6-2

No. 5 — Travis Albaugh (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Ryan Shultz (Westmont) 7-5, 6-2

No. 6 — Landon Hilker (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Ryley Schultz (Westmont) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Jonathan Bowman / Curt Wheeler (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Kyle Godfrey / Aaron Cooke (Westmont) 8-5

No. 2 — Joel Myers / Craig Johnson (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Kent Stormans / Ryley Schultz (Westmont) 8-6

No. 3 — Travis Albaugh / Landon Hilker (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Ryan Shultz / Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.