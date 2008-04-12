Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Point Loma Too Much for Westmont

Godfrey, Cooke claim singles victories but Sea Lions take it from there.

By Ron Smith | April 12, 2008 | 7:52 p.m.

Senior Kyle Godfrey and freshman Aaron Cooke earned wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, but it was not enough as the Westmont men’s tennis team fell to No. 11 Point Loma Nazarene on Saturday at the Abbott Tennis Courts.

Westmont is now 5-12, 1-7 in Golden State Athletic Conference play. Point Loma improves to 9-9 and 3-5.

Godfrey claimed the first set, 7-5, over Point Loma’s Joel Myers and then was awarded the victory when Myers retired. Cooke battled to a 7-6 victory in his first set against Curt Wheeler, winning the tiebreaker, 7-5. In the second set, Wheeler came back for a 6-4 win. That sent the No. 2 singles match into a super-breaker that Cooke won, 10-5.

"Nearly every match was close," said Westmont head coach Chris Elwood. "This was our final conference match of the year and I am looking forward to next year. Freshman Aaron Cooke and Kent Stormans will be returning and I am looking to add additional starters to the roster. I think we have an opportunity to be a much better team next year."

In other singles action, the Sea Lions’ Jonathan Bowman defeated junior Arthur Kalayjian, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 3 while Stormans lost to Craig Johnson on court four, 6-4, 6-2. At No. 5, Travis Albaugh defeated Westmont’s Ryan Shultz, 7-5, 6-2, while Landon Hilker claimed a 6-2, 6-0 win over Ryley Schultz at No. 6.

In doubles play, Bowman and Wheeler took the win at No. 1, defeating Godfrey and Cooke, 8-5. On the No. 2 court, Myers and Johnson defeated Stormans and Schultz, 8-6. Albaugh and Hilker won at No. 3, defeating Shultz and Kalayjian, 8-3.

Westmont will host Chapman in a nonconference match at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 11 Point Loma Nazarene 7, Westmont 2

Singles
No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) defeated Joel Myers (Point Loma Nazarene) 7-5, ret.
No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Curt Wheeler (Point Loma Nazarene) 7-6 (5), 4-6, (10-5)
No. 3 — Jonathan Bowman (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 6-3, 6-2
No. 4 — Craig Johnson (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Kent Stormans (Westmont) 6-4, 6-2
No. 5 — Travis Albaugh (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Ryan Shultz (Westmont) 7-5, 6-2
No. 6 — Landon Hilker (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Ryley Schultz (Westmont) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles
No. 1 — Jonathan Bowman / Curt Wheeler (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Kyle Godfrey / Aaron Cooke (Westmont) 8-5
No. 2 — Joel Myers / Craig Johnson (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Kent Stormans / Ryley Schultz (Westmont) 8-6
No. 3 — Travis Albaugh / Landon Hilker (Point Loma Nazarene) defeated Ryan Shultz / Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 