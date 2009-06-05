Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:29 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 

Point Sal Hike Saturday Celebrates National Trails Day

Shoreline hike will traverse Guadalupe Dunes to the waters off Point Sal

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 5, 2009 | 2:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Parks Department is sponsoring a very special walk along the shoreline hike from the Guadalupe Dunes west of Santa Maria, down the shore to Point Sal area in recognition of National Trails Day Saturday. The hike is co-sponsored by the County Parks Foundation.

The hike will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The distance of the hike is 3.5 to 4.5 miles each way, according to the department. Participants are encouraged to bring a First Aid kit, water, a snack and supply of toilet paper. Dogs will not be allowed on the hike.

This shoreline hike is not expected to be affected by the closure this week of Brown Road, and its hiking access to Point Sal, the parks department said. The trail was closed by Vandenberg Air Force Base due to the recent U.S. heightened security concerns.

While this is remote terrain, most the hike will be on level, hard sand, although certain stretches around Mussel Rock can be strenuous.

Most of the walk will be fairly easy on level, hard-packed sand, but places can be strenuous; there will be plenty of places to stop and rest. 

Point Sal is one of California’s most rugged, inaccessible areas. Participants will walk along the ocean south from Rancho Guadalupe Dunes to Mussel Rock and Paradise Beach.

To reach the starting point, take Highway 101 to Santa Maria, and exit Main Street/Highway 166 west to Guadalupe. Continue on 166/West Main Street until the road ends.

For more information, call Erik Axelson at 805.540.4510, or email him at [email protected]

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 