Point Sal Hike Saturday Celebrates National Trails Day

Shoreline hike will traverse Guadalupe Dunes to the waters off Point Sal

The Santa Barbara County Parks Department is sponsoring a very special walk along the shoreline hike from the Guadalupe Dunes west of Santa Maria, down the shore to Point Sal area in recognition of National Trails Day Saturday. The hike is co-sponsored by the County Parks Foundation.

The hike will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The distance of the hike is 3.5 to 4.5 miles each way, according to the department. Participants are encouraged to bring a First Aid kit, water, a snack and supply of toilet paper. Dogs will not be allowed on the hike.

This shoreline hike is not expected to be affected by the closure this week of Brown Road, and its hiking access to Point Sal, the parks department said. The trail was closed by Vandenberg Air Force Base due to the recent U.S. heightened security concerns.

While this is remote terrain, most the hike will be on level, hard sand, although certain stretches around Mussel Rock can be strenuous.

Most of the walk will be fairly easy on level, hard-packed sand, but places can be strenuous; there will be plenty of places to stop and rest.

Point Sal is one of California’s most rugged, inaccessible areas. Participants will walk along the ocean south from Rancho Guadalupe Dunes to Mussel Rock and Paradise Beach.

To reach the starting point, take Highway 101 to Santa Maria, and exit Main Street/Highway 166 west to Guadalupe. Continue on 166/West Main Street until the road ends.

For more information, call Erik Axelson at 805.540.4510, or email him at [email protected]

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

