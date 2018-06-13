Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:40 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Pointer Awarded Social Sciences Chair at Westmont

Fletcher Jones Foundation honor to rotate every four years among deserving faculty.

By Scott Craig | June 18, 2008 | 10:54 p.m.

Westmont College history professor Rick Pointer has been selected as the first recipient of the newly established Fletcher Jones Foundation Endowed Chair in Social Science. The foundation created the chair to rotate among deserving faculty within the social science division. Pointer will occupy the chair for the next four years, beginning this fall.

image
Rick Pointer (Brad Elliott photo / Westmont College)

The position includes an annual stipend for research and allows the professor to teach one less class each year. Pointer says the Fletcher Jones chair will enable him to expand his research on American Indians and religion in the 17th and 18th centuries.

“According to the testimony of numerous faculty colleagues from inside and outside the social science division, Rick has distinguished himself by his extraordinary contributions to Westmont and to the broader academy in the areas of teaching and scholarly research,” said Warren Rogers, interim academic dean. “He certainly has earned this recognition.”

An American historian, Pointer graduated from Houghton College and earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from Johns Hopkins University. He began his teaching career in 1981, joined the Westmont faculty in 1994 and won Westmont’s Teacher of the Year Award in the Social Sciences in 1996 and 2003. His scholarship focuses on the religious history of early America and his publications include an award-winning essay in New York history and two books, including Encounters of the Spirit: Native Americans and European Colonial Religion.

An induction ceremony will occur during the spring 2009 semester since Pointer will be on sabbatical this fall.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 