Pointer Sisters Step In to Perform at Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria

The Pointer Sisters will perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair on Thursday night after the previously scheduled entertainer backed out due to illness.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said Saturday that the Pointer Sisters agreed to perform on short notice after entertainer Chaka Khan canceled her appearance.

Khan reportedly canceled July performances after ending up in rehab for treatment of an addiction to prescription pain pills, officials said Friday.

“We are thrilled that our booking agency could find such a strong, energetic act on such short notice for our Thursday show ...,” Persons said.

“With such well-known smash hits as ‘I’m So Excited,’ ‘Jump (For My Love)’ and the ‘Neutron Dance,’ the Pointer Sisters certainly provide the high energy and star power our audience deserves. We’re so excited to host this fantastic act.”

The Pointer Sisters — currently Ruth, Issa and Sadako Pointer — have earned numerous awards, including three Grammys, and have produced 13 Top 20 singles.

The sisters won their first Grammy in 1975 for their country-western tune “Fairytale.” The single hit big on both the country and pop charts, and the song led to them becoming the first black female group to ever perform at the famed Grand Ole Opry, in Nashville.

They earned their biggest success during the 1980s and collected two more Grammys with hits like “Jump (for My Love),” “Automatic,” “Fire,” “He’s So Shy,” “Slow Hand,” “I’m so Excited” and “Neutron Dance.”

The sisters were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

The 125th annual fair opens its five-day run at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Wednesday.

Other main stage concerts during the fair are country music’s Parmalee on Wednesday, classic crooner Dwight Yoakam on Friday and rock ’n’ roll legends Creedence Clearwater Revisited, on Saturday.

Main stage performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid admission to the fair.

Click here for a complete fair schedule and to purchase tickets.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.