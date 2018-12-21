Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 21 , 2018, 9:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Polar Bear at Sea Center an Icebreaker for Conversation on Climate Change

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | December 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Polar bear at Sea Center introduces visitors to Big Bear, Small World exhibit.
Polar bear at Sea Center introduces visitors to Big Bear, Small World exhibit. (Courtesy photo)

Standing about 9 feet tall, a taxidermied polar bear on loan from Science North museum in Ontario, Canada, now towers over visitors at the entrance to the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

Certainly, the polar bear provides a photo op, but interpretive text invites Sea Center guests to make their selfies count by sharing awareness of the challenges facing the species as their habitat vanishes due to global climate change.
 
Big Bear, Small World, the headline for the exhibit panel, encourages visitors to think about how the fate of the polar bear is tied to their own. Melting ice, it says, “is clearly a problem for Arctic species, yet none of us are immune” to the effects of climate change.

“Here in Santa Barbara, climate impacts like rising sea levels, more intense fires, droughts, rainstorms, and debris flows have quickly become our new normal,” the panel reads. “As science continues to detail the specific causes of — and solutions to — climate change, we must respond, for the sake of the natural world and ourselves.”

The Sea Center, which hosts annual science outreach festivals for Underwater Parks Day and World Oceans Day, has kept its educational programming current with climate science, but most of its exhibits were crafted before the era of overwhelming scientific consensus about the changes we now face, including warming and acidifying oceans.

The serendipitous availability of the bear from Science North created an opportunity for the Sea Center to bring more up-to-date information about climate science to its exhibits.

Recent renovations at the Sea Center’s sister campus, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, transformed outdated exhibits to address extreme weather events and other challenges facing humans and other species with which we share our world.

Now exhibits at the museum (in particular those in the Santa Barbara Gallery, which focuses on the unique ecology of the Santa Barbara region) will have a physical counterpart at the Sea Center in the form of the polar bear.

The polar bear (Ursus maritimus) is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN); the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service lists the species as threatened.

According to the U.S. State Department’s website, “The most significant threat facing the long-term survival of polar bears is habitat loss due to climate change.”

In recent years, scientists and journalists have observed that as sea ice dwindles, bears have to travel more and burn more calories to catch the seals they rely on for food. This leads the bears to starve.

The Sea Center is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; the Big Bear, Small World exhibit will be on view through October. For more information, visit www.sbnature.org/seacenter.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 