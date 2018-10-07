Sunday, October 7 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Cool Decorations — Think Polar Bear — Make Cut at Members Only Barber Shop

By Members Only Barber Shop | October 7, 2018 | 8:55 a.m.
Holiday polar bear returns to Members Only Barber Shop.
Holiday polar bear returns to Members Only Barber Shop. (Courtesy photo)

Every year, Henry Franco decorates his Members Only Barber Shop for Christmas. Not just the traditional trimming with paintings on the windows and a few lights; but the entire storefront, and inside as well.

This year the Santa Barbara shop, at 2005 State St., will be transformed into a Christmas Winter Wonderland, with the Polar Bear, back by popular demand.

Henry Franco — just Franco to his clients — opened his business in 1995 and has been making Christmas come true every year since then.

Community members may recall the decorations from the shop’s former location on Victoria Street; the small building was decorated from bottom to the rooftop.

One year it was a polar bear dressed in rubber duckie pajamas on an igloo, and the next year the entire building was transformed into a gingerbread house.

Franco has been awarded numerous medals by the Downtown Organization's holiday decorating contest, and they hang proudly in his shop.

As a tonsorial artist, Franco decorated the interior of his shop with a traditional barbershop theme, and everywhere you look you will see his other artistic abilities as a modern artist.

Christmas is not what it used to be, said Franco.

"It doesn't look like Christmas anymore," Franco said. "I just want to bring back some of that joy, I enjoy the smiles it brings people, and I love to watch all the people stopping by to take pictures.”

This year Franco will bring back the Polar Bear as the headliner with a few surprises, and he is already making plans for Christmas 2019.

For more information, call 805-965-1845, or visit http://www.membersonlybarbershop.com/.

— Members Only Barber Shop.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 