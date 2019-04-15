Pole Vaulter Chena Underhill Honored as Westmont’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

Chena Underhill sets the bar high in her speciality on the Westmont track & field team and in the classroom.

Underhill on Monday was named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table’s Scholar Athlete of the Year recipient for Westmont.

An all-state athlete from Illinois, the junior shares the No. 2 ranking on Westmont’s all-time list in the women’s pole vault with a height of 12-3.5.

In her studies, she carries a 3.98 grade point average while carry a double major of Political Science and Data Analytics. Her course load includes Advanced Probability and Statistics, Constitutional Law, Game Theory and Spanish.

“I just like learning things,” she said in her bio to award sponsor and presenter Marc Gamberdella.

She is an Augustinian Scholar and a member of the Phi Kappa Phil honors program at Westmont. She was named the Phi Kappa Phi's Outstanding Sophomore Scholar last year and will be the co-president of the organization next year.

As a sophomore, Underhill achieved NAIA Academic All-American Honors and was an All-American in her event after finishing eighth at the NAIA Outdoor National Championships.

This past fall she studied abroad at Oxford University in London.

She thanked Westmont coach Russell Smelley for trusting her to continue doing her workouts while studying at the prestigious academic instituion in England.

“My pole vault coach sent me the workouts and I was able to do them abroad and that was awesome, she said.

She appreciates how Smelley works with the student athletes on the team.

“With a double major, sometimes classes conflicted with practice, and we worked it out and figured how to get things done,” Underhill said. “Thank you for running a program that let’s us prioritizes school and education.”

Underhill has exceeded the standard to qualify for this year’s NAIA Nationals next month. She went 11-11.75 and finished first at last weekend’s dual meet against Biola and has a season best of 12-1.50. She also runs on the 4x400 relay team.

Underhill is active in campus life. She is a member of Westmont’s American Enterprise Institute executive council, works for the college’s writing center and is a tutor for the general education statistics course.

Off campus, she teaches Sunday school at Christ Presbyterian Church.