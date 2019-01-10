Police Action Shuts Down Streets Near Downtown Santa Barbara

Incident was occurring at an apartment building near the corner of Donze Avenue and Laguna Street

Santa Barbara police blocked off streets near downtown Thursday night while they attempted to talk a man inside an apartment into surrendering.

The incident was occurring at an apartment building near the corner of Donze Avenue and Laguna Street.

Information was not immediately available as to the reasons for the police action, but a large number of officers converged on the area.

There were reports that some neighbors had been evacuated, but that could not be confirmed.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that the man inside the apartment had his 8-month-old child with him, while his wife was outside, but that also could not be confirmed.

At 11:05 p.m., police remained in a standoff with the man. Among the resources deployed were the Bearcat armored vehicle, the SWAT team and a K-9 unit.

