Police Activities League Dinner Brings Holiday Cheer to Those in Need

Last Friday, the Santa Barbara Police Activities League held its 13th annual Holiday Dinner at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, bringing holiday cheer to 57 local families in need.

These families were recommended to PAL for participation in this event by community advocates.

The 174 attendees were provided with transportation to and from the event and treated to a traditional Mexican holiday dinner. Santa provided all of the children with a personalized gift; something each child had asked to receive for Christmas this year.

This event was made possible by the hard work of the PAL Youth Leadership Council and the community’s generous support of the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood represents the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.