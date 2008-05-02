Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:04 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Police Agencies Launch Offender Watch Program

The program gives Santa Barbara County residents access to a Web-based sex offender registry.

By Sgt. Alex Tipolt | May 2, 2008 | 7:16 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown – with Santa Maria Police Chief Dan Macagni, Guadalupe Police Chief George Mitchell, Lompoc police Capt. Larry Ralston, Santa Barbara police Lt. Armando Mantel, District Attorney Christie Stanley and probation chief Patty Stewart – announced Wednesday the launch of the Offender Watch Program.

Santa Barbara County residents now can access an easy-to-use, Santa   Barbara County sex offender registry 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Offender Watch Program is an Internet-based, searchable database containing public information that enables the search for the presence of registered sex offenders and predators in proximity to homes, workplaces, schools and day care centers. This information is provided in a form residents can use any time day or night via the nation’s leading sex offender registration and notification solution, Offender Watch.

Residents may enter any address to see a map and listing of offenders within one mile of that address. They also may register the address to be notified via e-mail, alerting them if an offender or predator registers an address within one mile. Residents may confidentially register as many addresses as they like, at no cost.

The purpose of the program is to lessen the anxiety of residents by proactively alerting them should an offender or predator move within proximity to them, and to enhance the security and safety of Santa Barbara County residents. The program also enables law enforcement to verify that offender addresses do not violate safety buffers that may be implemented around protected institutions in the county, such as schools, day care facilities and churches. This program will assist the county in creating the three sections for the various types of offenders, a requirement of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act that law enforcement will have to comply with in the coming year.

To access the registery, visit www.sbsheriff.org and click on the Offender Watch link, or visit any Santa Barbara County law enforcement agency Web site and click on the Offender Watch link.

The program is funded for all police agencies in Santa Barbara County through a state grant that came from OES – Office of the Governor, SAFE Team 290 Enforcement.

Sgt. Alex Tipolt is the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department‘s public information officer.

