Police and CHP Urge Thanksgiving Celebrants to Drive Safely

Local law enforcement officials would like to remind drivers to be safe this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be out in full force this weekend to watch for impaired drivers. They will conduct DUI checkpoints throughout the city on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol will be implementing its Maximum Enforcement Period starting Wednesday, Nov. 21, to Sunday, Nov. 25. Every available officer will be on the road.

Thanksgiving traffic, along with bad weather and poor driving conditions can lead to accidents.

“Be prepared for traffic tie-ups, especially on the Wednesday before or the Sunday after Thanksgiving,” said Capt. Sgobba of the CHP.

Last year at this time, 1,670 people were arrested by CHP officers for driving under the influence, an almost 10 percent increase from the previous Thanksgiving period. Additionally 42 people died in 4,768 collisions that occurred on California highways. More than half of the vehicle occupants killed were not wearing their seat belts.