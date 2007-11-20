Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:13 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Police and CHP Urge Thanksgiving Celebrants to Drive Safely

Law enforcement will be extra vigilant this Thanksgiving holiday.

By Staff Report | November 20, 2007 | 7:56 a.m.

Local law enforcement officials would like to remind drivers to be safe this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be out in full force this weekend to watch for impaired drivers. They will conduct DUI checkpoints throughout the city on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol will be implementing its Maximum Enforcement Period starting Wednesday, Nov. 21, to Sunday, Nov. 25.  Every available officer will be on the road.

Thanksgiving traffic, along with bad weather and poor driving conditions can lead to accidents.

“Be prepared for traffic tie-ups, especially on the Wednesday before or the Sunday after Thanksgiving,” said Capt. Sgobba of the CHP.

Last year at this time, 1,670 people were arrested by CHP officers for driving under the influence, an almost 10 percent increase from the previous Thanksgiving period. Additionally 42 people died in 4,768 collisions that occurred on California highways. More than half of the vehicle occupants killed were not wearing their seat belts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 