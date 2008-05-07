Police Arrest 7 In Connection With 2007 Murder of Teenager

{mosimage}

Santa Barbara police announced Wednesday that they had arrested seven males this week in connection with the July murder of a 16-year-old during a Westside brawl at the intersection of Ortega and San Pascual streets.

Police said all seven suspects in the slaying of Lorenzo Valentin Carachure were arrested Tuesday, and are gang members or gang associates.

Speaking at a Wednesday news conference on the front steps of downtown police headquarters, police Chief Cam Sanchez refused to discuss the specifics of the case, but had tough words for all youth who decide to get tangled up in the gang life.

“The Santa Barbara Police Department is going to utilize … every resource available to find you, to arrest you and to send you away for a long, long time,” he said. “Gangs have been around for a long, long time. I’m not sure we have the magic pill to eradicate it totally, but in the interim when crimes are committed, we’re coming after you. There’s your warning.”

Arrested Tuesday were Carlos Diaz, 19; Robert Joseph Martinez, 21; Emilio Mora, 19; and four male juveniles ages 16 and 17. All but Martinez were arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and criminal street gang enhancement, said police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman. Martinez was booked on suspicion of after-the-fact accessory, said Duarte.



Around 10:40 p.m. July 16, officers responded to a call of a large fight at the intersection, and found three stabbing victims, police said.

Witnesses reported that the three victims were walking on San Pascual Street near Ortega Street when they were approached by a large group of young men armed with clubs and knives. Like the seven suspects, all three victims were either active gang members or gang associates, police said.

“The large group confronted the three victims while shouting gang slogans,” Duarte said in a statement. “The victims were chased down one-by-one and attacked.”

The first officers on scene provided emergency first aid for the most critically injured of the victims until paramedics arrived. All three victims were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Lorenzo Carachure died from his injuries. Noe Carachure, the 19-year-old cousin of the deceased, was hospitalized in good condition, and a 17-year-old victim was treated and released.

The Carachure slaying was the second of two Santa Barbara gang-related killings in 2007, coming just four months after the downtown stabbing death of 15-year-old Luis Angel Linares. In the Linares incident, police arrested suspects within the same week, due in no small part to the fact that it occurred on busy State Street in broad daylight, in front of many witnesses.

In that case, a boy named Ricardo Juarez, who was 14 at the time of the killing, was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged as an adult. The court case has been under way for more than a year.

By contrast, it took nine months for police to arrest suspects in the Carachure case. This was due largely to how the incident happened late at night, and how the two surviving victims were less-than-cooperative with authorities.

On Wednesday, Sanchez addressed the topic of race, saying that although many gang members and wannabes in Santa Barbara are Latino, the behavior is not a byproduct of that community.

“It’s not part of the Latino culture, it’s part of a criminal culture,” he said. “The Latino community here is fed up — they believe I’m not tough enough on gang members.”