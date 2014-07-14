Police Arrest Driver on Suspicion of DUI in Gibraltar Road Vehicle Rollover

Suspect uninjured after car tumbles down hillside, witnesses say he left scene after they called 9-1-1

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Sunday night vehicle rollover on Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle rollover in the 2700 block of Gibraltar Road at 9:52 p.m. and responded to the scene along with Santa Barbara County firefighters and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Driver Austi Marquez, 25, got out of the car on his own and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The case is being investigated by the CHP, Officer Kevin Taulbee said.

Witnesses told Noozhawk contributor Peter Hartmann that a vehicle went off the road and they found the driver unhurt down the hill.

The driver reportedly became agitated about 9-1-1 being called and left the scene before fire and police personnel arrived.

Sheriff's deputies arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence. The suspect was not injured in the incident. No one else appears to have been in the vehicle with him.

A tow truck later removed the car from the hillside.

