Local News

Police Arrest Gang Member, Girlfriend on Drug Charges

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 17, 2013 | 5:56 p.m.

Cordova
Edgar Cordovae

Santa Barbara police have arrested a man and his girlfriend on drug charges after a two-month investigation.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Tuesday that members of the Narcotics Unit detained 28-year-old Edgar Cordova and 22-year-old Alicia Marie Robles, both of unincorporated Santa Barbara, on suspicion of possession of heroin for sale.

Harwood said Cordova is a Santa Barbara-area gang member and at the time of his arrest was wanted for violation of post-release community supervision for burglary.

Narcotics detectives who received information that a local gang member was selling drugs initiated the investigation, according to Harwood.

He said detectives obtained a narcotics search warrant on Sept. 5 for the residence that Cordova and Robles share in the 100 block of Nogal Drive.

Last Thursday, detectives conducted surveillance on the residence and arrested Cordova at 11:42 a.m., when he left the house apparently en route to a nearby liquor store, according to Harwood.

Once Cordova was in custody, he said, detectives served the search warrant at the home and took Robles into custody as she allegedly tried to climb out a bathroom window.

Robles
Alicia Marie Robles

Harwood said detectives seized 18 grams of heroin valued at about $1,000, a scale and packaging material indicative of narcotics sales.

Cordova was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of heroin for sale, a felony, with bail set at $30,000. He was also booked on his no-bail warrant for violation of supervision.

Robles was booked into the jail on charges of possession of heroin for sale with bail set at $30,000.

