Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Arrest Gang Member in Milpas Street Shooting

18-year-old suspect taken into custody while making a court appearance

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 20, 2013 | 7:06 p.m.

An 18-year-old Santa Barbara-area gang member has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident last week on Milpas Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The suspect, whose name and photo were not released because the investigation is continuing, was taken into custody Friday while making an appearance in Santa Barbara Superior Court, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder with a gang enhancement and other felonies, Harwood said.

Bail was set at $700,000.

No one was believed injured in the shooting, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. May 14 near the Taco Bell restaurant at 821 N. Milpas St.

“Detectives can now confirm that this is a gang incident,” Harwood said. “However, it does not appear related to the previous day’s stabbing of a gang member on 900 E. Gutierrez St.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 