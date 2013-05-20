Police Arrest Gang Member in Milpas Street Shooting

An 18-year-old Santa Barbara-area gang member has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident last week on Milpas Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The suspect, whose name and photo were not released because the investigation is continuing, was taken into custody Friday while making an appearance in Santa Barbara Superior Court, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder with a gang enhancement and other felonies, Harwood said.

Bail was set at $700,000.

No one was believed injured in the shooting, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. May 14 near the Taco Bell restaurant at 821 N. Milpas St.

“Detectives can now confirm that this is a gang incident,” Harwood said. “However, it does not appear related to the previous day’s stabbing of a gang member on 900 E. Gutierrez St.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.