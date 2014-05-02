Police Arrest Goleta Man on Drug Charges

A Goleta man has been arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said narcotics detectives recently obtained information that Stephen Andrew Boehme, 46, of Goleta, was selling methamphetamine in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

On April 23, detectives obtained a search warrant for Boehme and his vehicle, according to Harwood.

He said that on Thursday, detectives conducting surveillance in the area of State Street and Broadmoor Plaza observed Boehme riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The car was stopped, and Boehme was detained and searched under the warrant.

Harwood said Boehme’s personal vehicle was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Richland Drive. It was also searched.

He said Boehme was found to be in possession of nearly two ounces of methamphetamine valued at about $1,000. Harwood said he admitted to selling the drug.

Boehme was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $30,000.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.