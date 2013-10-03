Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Police Arrest Long Beach Man in 2012 Santa Barbara Shooting

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 3, 2013 | 8:25 a.m.

Johnnie Lee Gray

A Long Beach man is facing attempted-murder charges in connection with a 2012 shooting that occurred last November on Santa Barbara's Eastside.

Johnnie Lee Gray, 38, was taken into custody earlier this year, and is accused in the Nov. 25, 2012, shooting of a 39-year old man on the 1100 block of Bregante Lane, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He was being held in the Los Angeles County Jail, awaiting extradition to Santa Barbara, and is suspected of having ties to Lynwood-area gang members.

At about 7:20 on the night of the shooting, Santa Barbara officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Bregante Lane.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

The victim, a Santa Barbara resident, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he underwent lengthy hospitalization for his life-threatening injury, Harwood said, and has since been released from treatment.

Harwood said that the suspect and the victim had been involved in crack cocaine sales in Santa Barbara, and a dispute broke out over the proceeds of the drug sales.

Gray allegedly shot the victim after the victim stepped out of the Bregante Lane residence. 

Harwood said a cartridge case found at the scene indicated that the victim was shot with a rifle, and is a cartridge is commonly fired from AK-47 and SKS-style weapons. 

On March 13, 2013, detectives identified Gray as the suspect in the case, and two days later obtained a $1 million warrant for his arrest. 

Gray was already wanted by the Long Beach Police Department for allegedly selling, furnishing, or transporting a controlled substance, Harwood said.

On March 25, detectives from the Long Beach Police Department located Gray at his girlfriend’s residence in Long Beach and arrested him for his Long Beach and Santa Barbara warrants. 

The residence was searched pursuant to a search warrant but the firearm used in the Bregante Lane shooting has not been found, Harwood said.

Gray has remained in custody in the Los Angeles County Jail while his Long Beach drug case has been adjudicated, and Harwood said Gray's extradition to Santa Barbara

County will likely occur in the coming weeks.

