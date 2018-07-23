Police Arrest Machete-Wielding Man Following Standoff in Santa Barbara

On Sunday at about 1p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center received several 9-1-1 calls reporting two men physically fighting in an alley near the 300 block of West Arrellaga Street.

One caller reported that one of the men was armed with a 2-foot machete in one hand and a baseball bat in the other.

The sounds of fast-approaching police sirens ended the melee, causing the primary aggressor to retreat toward a nearby apartment complex and barricade himself inside one of the units.

Upon arriving, officers set up a perimeter and started taking witness statements.

The main aggressor was tentatively identified as local resident and parolee, Roberto Buenaventura, age 24. Buenaventura was wanted for parole violations and a felony assault warrant from a previous incident.

Officers rapidly determined that due to his aggressive behavior and history of violence, Buenaventura posed a significant threat to the community and officers.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. both the SBPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiations Response (CNRT) teams were activated.

Officers conducted evacuations of surrounding apartments and provided shelter in place instructions for residents of other nearby units. A CNRT sergeant realized that the suspect’s mother was communicating with the suspect via phone, and was thus able to gain communication with him.

Buenaventura was ordered to exit the residence and surrender.

After a tense standoff, Buenaventura eventually realized he was in a no-win situation due to the SWAT Team members taking up tactical positions outside his apartment.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Buenaventura peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody by SWAT officers without the need for use of force.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for felony use of a weapon, being a known felon participating in a local criminal street gang, disturbing the peace, for his outstanding parole warrant and other violations.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anthony Wagner is a spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.