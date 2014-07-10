Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Arrested After Santa Barbara Police Find 10 Trash Bags of Marijuana Outside Home

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 10, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

A Fresno man was arrested Tuesday night after Santa Barbara police discovered 83 pounds of marijuana in trash bags outside of a West Pedregosa Street home where he was living.

 

Travaris Lavell Amps
Travaris Lavell Amps, 28, of Fresno, was arrested on charges of possession of over one ounce of marijuana, possession of concentrated cannabis, possession of marijuana for sale, and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Amps was found with the marijuana, valued at approximately $80,000, on Tuesday night, when police responded to a call of a disturbance in progress just before 10 p.m. in the 00 block of West Pedregosa.

Police later discovered Amps was storing the marijuana in 10 trash bags alongside the residence, and the marijuana was seized by the officers. 

Arriving officers contacted Amps seated in his truck outside of the residence, and "in plain sight on the floor of the truck was a Pyrex dish containing a small quantity of concentrated cannabis," Harwood said.

The vehicle was subsequently searched and was found to contain propane tanks, a scale and other paraphernalia used for the manufacture and sale of concentrated cannabis.

Amps was also in possession of more than $5,000 in cash, Harwood said.

The West Pedregosa Street home belonged to the parents of Amps' girlfriend, where he lived intermittently with his girlfriend and their 11-month-old son, and Amps was reported to have a history of causing disturbances there, including threats of violence, Harwood said.

During their investigation, the officers also viewed a cell phone video showing Amps allowing his then-9-month-old son to suck from the end of a used marijuana water pipe as if it were a toy, Harwood said.

Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services was notified.

Amps was arrested on the aforementioned charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail amount of $100,000.

