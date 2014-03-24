Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Selling Pot to Students

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 24, 2014 | 12:28 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man accused of selling marijuana to Santa Barbara High School students was arrested Sunday after attempting to sell to a police officer.

Jeffrey Nicholas Carpenter
Jeffrey Nicholas Carpenter, 28, of Santa Barbara, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $20,000 on charges of possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana.

Assisted by school staff, Santa Barbara police Officer Shawn Hill has been investigating marijuana sales to Santa Barbara High students, police spokesman Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Hill discovered that sales were arranged by text message and the dealer would deliver marijuana to a location near campus, Harwood said.

Hill got the cell phone number of the dealer and ordered $35 of marijuana on Sunday, to be delivered to the Nopal and Figueroa streets intersection near the campus.

Carpenter arrived with the marijuana about a half-hour later, at 12:55 p.m., and was arrested, Harwood said.

Police found 10 grams of marijuana in Carpenter’s car along with Mason jars containing marijuana residue, an electronic scale with marijuana residue, the cell phone used to arrange a drug deal with Hill and $352 in cash, Harwood said.

The phone had a history of text message with people soliciting marijuana and Carpenter's responses, police said. 

When police interviewed Carpenter, he said he had conducted 30 to 40 drug deals a day in the area between Carpinteria and Goleta, including sales to Santa Barbara High students, Harwood said.

“Carpenter stated that he usually asks the students to whom he sells marijuana if their grades are good, and said that he admonishes them that if they use methamphetamine he will stop selling them marijuana,” Harwood said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

